Health officials announce more information on the latest COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska health officials announced more information on the latest positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday that brought the state’s total to 114 cases.

Due to the number of positive cases announced in a short amount of time, as of March 29, the state’s health department map only shows 108 cases.

Here’s the full list of new cases in the past 24 hours in Nebraska:

Douglas County: 10 new cases – two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s. Four of the cases had direct contact with previously known positive cases, two of them are travel-related

Dodge County: one new case – male in his 50s

Washington County: three new cases- two women in their 80s and one man in his 80s; all cases are related because they live at Carter House in Blair, Neb.

Hall County: three new cases – no further information available at this time

Lincoln County: two new cases – a man in his 90s who’s currently hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who’s currently hospitalized

Platte County: one new case – first presumptive positive case. Health officials said they indicate that the source of exposure was likely from visiting a relative from Omaha.

Buffalo County: one new case – a woman in her 30s who’s self-isolating at home

Gosper County: one new case – a woman in her 50s who’s self-isolating at home

Madison County: one new case – a man in his 70s, deemed community spread

As of March 29, the following counties that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 in Nebraska:

Douglas 57

Sarpy 11

Washington 8

Hall 6

Buffalo 5

Lincoln 5

Lancaster 4

Dodge 3

Madison 2

Adams 2

Cass 2

Saunders 2

Knox 2

Nemaha 1

Gosper 1

Dawson 1

Kearney 1

Platte 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

