Thurston County sees first COVID-19 death

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported the first COVID-19 related death in Thurston County.
“We are all saddened to hear of the passing of one of our neighbors and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind,” NNPHD Health Director Julie Rother said.
No other details of the individual have been released.
It is also the first death in NNPHD’s health district. NNPHD serves Cedar Wayne, Dixon and Thurston counties.
Rother added that COVID-19 is a serious illness, especially for those with underlying health
conditions and or 65-year-old and over.
Residents are asked to continue using proper infection control and social distancing practices.
There are 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, as well as 28 in Dixon County, seven in Wayne County, and six in Cedar County.
Anyone with questions about the coronavirus can call a information hotline at 402-552-6645. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization