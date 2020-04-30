Health officials announce first case of COVID-19 in Sac County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have announced the first case of COVID-19 in Sac County, Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed Sac County Health Services of the positive case, telling them that the person is an adult between the ages of 41-60 years.

According to the Sac County Health Services, it has been preparing for a case in the county. Health officials don’t think it’ll be the last case as testing for the virus increases.

Health officials ask for residents to do their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Practice social distancing and staying home as much as possible

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

Staying home when ill

Routine cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with effective cleaner

Residents are asked to call first if they think they need to visit a healthcare provider. Providers will assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

For up-to-date information about novel coronavirus, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.