Health officials announce 88 additional cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, bringing state total to 792

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced 88 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 792.

Dakota County announced its first case of the virus on Sunday morning.

The DHHS hasn’t counted yet on the state map, which is currently reporting 791 positive cases of COVID-19 as of the morning of April 12.

Health official said out of the 10,710 tests performed that 9,900 came back negative.

DHHS said the total number of deaths in Nebraska is still at 17.

The following counties are in the Siouxland area that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Madison: 6

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Dakota: 1

Pierce: 1

Stanton: 1

Wayne: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

