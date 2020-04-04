Health officials announce 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, brings state total to 786 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 87 additional positive cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 786 positive cases.

The state has three more deaths from COVID-19: an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County.

As of April 4, Iowa’s total number of deaths from the coronavirus is 14.

According to the IDPH, the 87 new cases are:

Black Hawk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Bremer County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County: one adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Grundy County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Howard County: one adult (18-40 years)

Iowa County: one adult (18-40 years)

Jefferson County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: seven adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Lee County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County: three adults (18-40 years), nine middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years), two elderly adults (81+)

Lyon County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Mills County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County: one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Plymouth County: two adults (18-40 years)

Polk County: one adult (18-40 years), four middle-aged adults (41-60 years), four older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Scott County: three adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two elderly adults (81+)

Sioux County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (41-60 years)

Tama County: one adult (18-40 years), two older adults (61-80 years), four elderly adults (81+)

Van Buren County: one older adult (41-60 years)

Warren County: one elderly adult (81+)

Washington County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

NOTE: One case initially assigned to Dubuque County, upon further investigation, was determined to be a person who is a resident of Jackson County.

There have been a total of 9,454 negative tests as of April 4 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Out of the 786 cases in the state, 416 are women and 370 are men in the following categories:

Child 0-17 years: 8

Adult 18-40 years: 214

Middle-aged adult 41-60 years: 287

Older adult: 61-80 years: 227

Elderly 81+ years: 50

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 85 people are currently hospitalized, 68 have been discharged and recovering, and 488 are not hospitalized.

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

For the full list of all the counties that have at least one positive case of the virus, see below.

…

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.