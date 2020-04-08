Health officials announce 73 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 393

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 73 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 393.

The state’s health department said there are 6,355 negative tests and zero pending tests.

DOH mentions that as of April 8 that 26 people have been hospitalized, six deaths, and 146 have recovered from the virus.

Here’s the full list of deaths in South Dakota by county:

County of Residence # of Deaths Beadle 2 McCook 1 Minnehaha 2 Pennington 1

Health officials said that out of the cases that 209 are men and 184 are women in the following age groups:

Age Range # of Cases # of Deaths 0 to 19 years 14 0 20 to 29 years 72 0 30 to 39 years 92 0 40 to 49 years 64 0 50 to 59 years 80 2 60 to 69 years 53 1 70 to 79 years 10 1 80+ years 8 2

South Dakota DOH has started to report how many men and women have died from the virus. As of April 8, four men and two women have died from COVID-19.

Here’s the full list of the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many have recovered from the virus:

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 3 1 Brookings 6 5 Brown 13 9 Charles Mix 2 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 6 3 Codington 12 6 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 0 Hughes 3 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Lake 2 0 Lawrence 9 8 Lincoln 31 11 Lyman 2 1 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Minnehaha 228 41 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 6 5 Roberts 4 3 Spink 3 2 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 3 1 Yankton 17 12