Health officials announce 73 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 393

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 73 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 393.
The state’s health department said there are 6,355 negative tests and zero pending tests.
DOH mentions that as of April 8 that 26 people have been hospitalized, six deaths, and 146 have recovered from the virus.
Here’s the full list of deaths in South Dakota by county:
|County of Residence
|# of Deaths
|Beadle
|2
|McCook
|1
|Minnehaha
|2
|Pennington
|1
Health officials said that out of the cases that 209 are men and 184 are women in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|# of Cases
|# of Deaths
|0 to 19 years
|14
|0
|20 to 29 years
|72
|0
|30 to 39 years
|92
|0
|40 to 49 years
|64
|0
|50 to 59 years
|80
|2
|60 to 69 years
|53
|1
|70 to 79 years
|10
|1
|80+ years
|8
|2
South Dakota DOH has started to report how many men and women have died from the virus. As of April 8, four men and two women have died from COVID-19.
Here’s the full list of the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many have recovered from the virus:
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|# Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|1
|Beadle
|21
|19
|Bon Homme
|3
|1
|Brookings
|6
|5
|Brown
|13
|9
|Charles Mix
|2
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|Clay
|6
|3
|Codington
|12
|6
|Davison
|3
|3
|Deuel
|1
|1
|Fall River
|1
|1
|Faulk
|1
|1
|Hamlin
|1
|0
|Hughes
|3
|3
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|Lake
|2
|0
|Lawrence
|9
|8
|Lincoln
|31
|11
|Lyman
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1
|McCook
|2
|1
|Meade
|1
|1
|Minnehaha
|228
|41
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|0
|Pennington
|6
|5
|Roberts
|4
|3
|Spink
|3
|2
|Todd
|1
|1
|Turner
|5
|1
|Union
|3
|1
|Yankton
|17
|12