Health officials announce 73 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 393

by: Reilly Mahon

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 73 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 393.

The state’s health department said there are 6,355 negative tests and zero pending tests.

DOH mentions that as of April 8 that 26 people have been hospitalized, six deaths, and 146 have recovered from the virus.

Here’s the full list of deaths in South Dakota by county:

County of Residence# of Deaths
Beadle2
McCook1
Minnehaha2
Pennington1

Health officials said that out of the cases that 209 are men and 184 are women in the following age groups:

Age Range# of Cases# of Deaths
0 to 19 years140
20 to 29 years720
30 to 39 years920
40 to 49 years640
50 to 59 years802
60 to 69 years531
70 to 79 years101
80+ years82

South Dakota DOH has started to report how many men and women have died from the virus. As of April 8, four men and two women have died from COVID-19.

Here’s the full list of the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many have recovered from the virus:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme31
Brookings65
Brown139
Charles Mix21
Clark11
Clay63
Codington126
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes33
Hutchinson22
Lake20
Lawrence98
Lincoln3111
Lyman21
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Minnehaha22841
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington65
Roberts43
Spink32
Todd11
Turner51
Union31
Yankton1712
Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

