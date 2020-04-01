Health officials announce 52 additional cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 549 positive cases.

According to the IDPH, two additional deaths were reported. One was an elderly adult (81+) in Polk County and the other is an elderly adult (81+) in Washington County.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to nine.

In Siouxland, there is one new case in O’Brien County of a person between the ages of 61-80, brings the county’s total to two cases.

Health officials said the 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa are:

Cerro Gordo County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County: one elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County: one adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County: one adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County: two adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Madison County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years), one elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County: one child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County: two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one adult (18-40 years)

Story County: two older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County: one adult (18-40 years)

Washington County: one adult (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests as of April 1 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests that are conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with the virus.

IDPH said upon further case investigation, a positive COVID-19 case that identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County.

Health officials said out of the 549 cases that 287 are women and 262 are men in the following age groups:

Child 0-17 years: 7

Adult 18-40 years: 147

Middle-aged 41-60: 195

Older adult 61-80: 167

Elderly 81+ years: 33

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 63 people currently hospitalized, 36 have been discharged and recovering, and 303 are not hospitalized.

In addition, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 and available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will be holding a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m and will be live-streamed on SiouxlandProud.com and KCAU 9 News Facebook page.