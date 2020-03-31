Health officials announce 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, brings state total to 172 cases

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced 27 more positive cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 172 cases.

According to the DHHS, there have been 3,111 people tested with 2,931 of them testing negative.

Here’s the full list from DHHS of all the counties in the state that has at least one positive case of COVID-19 but its only showing 170 cases on their list:

Douglas 85

Washington 19

Sarpy 16

Lancaster 8

Hall 8

Buffalo 6

Lincoln 5

Dodge 3

Adams 3

Cass 2

Madison 2

Knox 2

Saunders 2

Antelope 1

Dawson 1

Gosper 1

Kearney 1

Kimball 1

Nemaha 1

Scotts Bluff 1

Platte 1

York 1

The state’s health department is also reporting three deaths in Nebraska, including one from Lincoln County on Monday.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.