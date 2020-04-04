Health officials announce 25 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 212

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announces 25 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 212 cases.

The state’s health department said that 76 people have recovered from the virus and two deaths.

Health officials said as of April 4, 19 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

DOH said that there are 5,012 negative tests and one test that is pending.

Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health

Out of the 212 cases in South Dakota, 109 are women and 103 are men in the following categories:

0-19 years: 7

20 to 29 years: 38

30 to 39 years: 37

40 to 49 years: 37

50 to 59 years: 43

60 to 69 years: 33

70 to 79 years: 9

80+ years: 8

Here’s the full list of the counties in the state that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many have recovered from the virus.