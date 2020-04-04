Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Health officials announce 25 more cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 212

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announces 25 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 212 cases.

The state’s health department said that 76 people have recovered from the virus and two deaths.

Health officials said as of April 4, 19 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

DOH said that there are 5,012 negative tests and one test that is pending.

Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health

Out of the 212 cases in South Dakota, 109 are women and 103 are men in the following categories:

  • 0-19 years: 7
  • 20 to 29 years: 38
  • 30 to 39 years: 37
  • 40 to 49 years: 37
  • 50 to 59 years: 43
  • 60 to 69 years: 33
  • 70 to 79 years: 9
  • 80+ years: 8

Here’s the full list of the counties in the state that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many have recovered from the virus.

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2118
Bon Homme11
Brookings32
Brown95
Charles Mix21
Clark11
Clay32
Codington93
Davison32
Deuel10
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes32
Hutchinson22
Lake10
Lawrence94
Lincoln214
Lyman11
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Minnehaha8115
Pennington61
Roberts40
Spink20
Todd10
Turner31
Union31
Yankton144

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories