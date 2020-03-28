Health officials announce 10 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, brings state total to 68

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Department of Health announces 10 new cases of COVID-19, including one case in Yankton County.

The state’s total number of cases of the virus is 68 with one death.

Out of the 68 cases, 26 of them have recovered.

The health department said that there are 2,592 negative tests and zero tests are that pending results.

Minnehaha – 21

Beadle – 16

Lincoln – 3

Pennington – 3

Brown – 2

Codington – 2

Davison – 2

Hutchinson – 2

Lawrence -2

McCook – 2

Aurora – 1

Bon Homme – 1

Brookings – 1

Charles Mix – 1

Deuel – 1

Faulk – 1

Hamlin – 1

Hughes – 1

Lyman – 1

Meade – 1

Todd – 1

Union – 1

Yankton – 1

Out of the 68 positive cases, 35 are men and 33 are women.

The age groups with the number of the coronavirus cases:

0-19 years: 3

20 to 29 years: 10

30 to 39 years: 9

40 to 49 years: 10

50 to 59 years: 18

60 to 69 years: 13

70 to 79 years: 4

80+ years: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.