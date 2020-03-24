Health department updates on 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 in Madison County

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) have released more information regarding the first case of COVID-19 in their district.

ELVPHD said they were made aware of a positive case in their district Monday. They said they immediately started the contact investigation.

According to a Tuesday release, they said that the patient is a Norfolk woman in her 30s with underlying medical conditions. The patient’s symptoms began on March 18. They added that the woman doesn’t work outside her home and hasn’t left her home since March 16.

The health department said that due to the limited exposure, there were no immediate contacts identified outside of the household. The patient is self-isolating at home, and her family members are quarantined at this time.

ELVPHD serves Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties. They are asking residents to take the following steps to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other illnesses.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other – around 6 feet.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

The health department has also provided guidelines for spas, hair salons and other related businesses. They also provided guidelines for child daycares.