Health department creating COVID-19 vaccines waiting list for Dakota County residents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota County residents 65 years and older can get on a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Dakota County Health Department said that adults 65 years and older are part of the next phase to receive the vaccines. As such, the department is working to set up appointments.

Any one who would like to reserve an appointment is asked to call 402-987-2177.

The health department says that the line won’t be answered, but ask for people to leave a voicemail with their name, age, and phone number so health officials can call them back to schedule an appointment.

In addition, people can also fill out an survey online by clicking here.

The health department asks resident to only call once or fill out the online survey to reduce any duplications.