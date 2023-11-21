SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather and enjoy a delicious meal. However, if people aren’t careful, they could end up sick by the end of the holiday.

Around this time of year, upper respiratory viruses like influenza, COVID-19, and the common cold begin to spread, leaving people sick over the holiday weekend.

Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department said that while there isn’t much people can do to avoid the viruses, they can help stop the spread.

“If you get sick, we recommend that you stay home,” Brock said. “It’s one of those things, especially if you have a fever, I would definitely recommend staying home… nobody wants your cold, nobody wants your influenza, nobody wants your COVID.”

Brock also recommended covering one’s cough and sneeze as well as practicing good hand washing to stop the spread of upper respiratory viruses.