Headliners announced for 2021 Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday in the Park is coming back in a major way this year after being postponed last year over COVID-19 concerns.

This summer, the 30th annual Saturday in the Park will host two days of concerts with indie-pop group AJR headlining Friday, July 2, and John Fogerty on Saturday, July 3.

AJR consists of three brothers, Adam, Jack, and Ryan, who have hit it big since 2012. They’ve earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album. Their 2019 album “Neotheater” hit #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Spotify touted “Sober Up” [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s,” while Apple Music included “Weak” on its “Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” They then dropped the single “BANG!”, becoming a 2020 platinum blockbuster and setting the stage for their fourth full-length album, “OK ORCHESTRA“.

John Fogerty has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with winning a Grammy. With his song “Centerfield,” Fogerty was even inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. As a leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival and as a solo artist, Fogerty has had many hit songs, including “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” is new album, “50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks,” was released on November 8, 2019.

Saturday In The Park typically brings in dozens of local bands and local artists with performances on both the Abe Stage and at the Grandview Park Municipal Bandshell.

In February, Sioux City officials have announced a plan to demolish the two water towers that sit at the top of Grandview Park, where the beer garden is at during the Saturday in the Park event.

If you want to take a break during the free event, Arts Alley will have many vendors and artisans selling their goods. The Kid’s Zone will also be available for the younger crowd, with pony rides, face painting, inflatables and more on Saturday. There will also be plenty of food vendors to satisfy your tastes.

A Saturday in the Park press conference with more information will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.