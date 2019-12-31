Heading into the New Year smoke-free

It's an unhealthy addiction that many work hard to quit each year.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The CDC said about 14 million people are living with diseases caused by smoking right now in America. It’s an unhealthy addiction that many work hard to quit each year.

“Smoking is highly addictive and there is a lot of chemicals in cigarettes that are not good for you at all. The nicotine, once you’re hooked on that, it’s really hard to quit that,” said Deb Twyford, a MercyOne Tobacco Cessation Facilitator

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 about 35 million Americans smoke daily, but experts said quitting shouldn’t be a rash decision.

“You want to get some things in place rather than just waking up that morning and saying ‘Okay, I’m done.’ Make sure that you have maybe some candy, some gum what will do have in place of that special cigarette you have every day,” said Twyford.

Experts said calling a loved one or going for a walk when you normally smoke can help distract your brain. Many people who quit smoking are also turning to e-cigarettes.

“There have been some people who have had some success with vaping. Adults, not youth, but you do want to think twice because of that nicotine. You don’t want to do Juul because Juul has a lot of nicotine in it,” said Twyford.

Vi E-Cig & Vape Lounge has a new year’s program to help Siouxlanders quit smoking.

“It is a way to quit, it helped me quit. Both of my parents died from lung cancer and it took both of them to die for me to quit and this is what finally helped me quit and now I have been smoke-free for seven years,” said Jessica Shearer, with Vi E-Cig & Vape Lounge.

More than a dozen people have come to the shop to switch to vaping and quit smoking this New Year.

“Slowly but surely everybody will be off of cigarettes,” said Shearer.

The MercyOne Tobacco Cessation Facilitator also recommends smokers download one of the numerous quit smoking apps. She said she knows many who have had success with these apps help.