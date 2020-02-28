Head-on collision near Sibley sends one to hospital with possible incapacitating injuries

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sibley Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 9 Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 12:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when Leroy Allen Hassebroek, 65, of Little Rock, Iowa, crossed the centerline, striking a Chevrolet Traverse head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was identified as Rachel Maria Leiting, 59, of Worthington, Minnesota.

Hassebroek was traveling westbound on Highway 9 when she struck Leiting who was traveling eastbound.

Leiting had to be extracted from her vehicle by Sibley Fire and Rescue.

She was transported to the Osceola Regional Health Center by the Sibley Ambulance with possible incapacitating injuries.

Hassebroek’s vehicle received around $25,000 in damage, while Leiting’s Traverse received around $20,000 in damage.

Hassebroek did not report any injuries and was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

