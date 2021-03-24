‘He was a disciplinary problem’: Anamosa inmates have connections to Woodbury County

Michael Dutcher, left, 28, and Thomas Woodard, right, 39., are facing the charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree kidnapping. Photos Courtesy of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — State prison inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodward are now identified as the two men responsible for Tuesday’s attempted escape and fatal attack at the Anamosa Prison.

Both men previously spent time here in the Woodbury County Jail after being found guilty in connection to Siouxland robberies.

The Chief Deputy with Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department said Anamosa inmate Michael Dutcher was a disciplinary problem for them.

“He was a disciplinary problem for us also. He was housed here around 2018 that time frame and we had many incidents where we had to call out our jail swat team to deal with him and just a lot of disciplinary problems,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert.

Dutcher was found guilty of robbing the Travelodge Motel on Harbor Drive back in 2015, as well as the Super 8 located on Stone Avenue. He was also found guilty of robbing a Holstein bank and been housed at the Anamosa Prison since 2018.

The news of Dutcher’s violent attack didn’t come as shocking news to jailers in Woodbury County. Wingert said that there were many incidents involving Dutcher when the jail swat team was called to end a disturbance.

“Some violent outbursts, some tendency’s for self-harm. He was just an anti-social individual,” said Wingert. “We would activate our specially trained team, our risk team, to come in and deal with him. now that might mean 4 or 5 guys going in with a shield and getting him in handcuffs so we can move him to a more controlled situation, or it may mean just talking to him and trying to deescalate the situation. He was a very difficult inmate to deal with.”

Woodard also has a connection to Sioux City. He was accused of robbery in the first-degree and crime of burglary in the first-degree in Woodbury County back in 2014.