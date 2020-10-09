Hazmat Incident Accountability Drill conducted at Scenic Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) – Whether it’s a highway accident, train accident, or a spill on the Missouri River, Northeast Nebraska emergency personnel use what’s known as the “Salamander Accountability System” to keep track of essential workers on scene.

“It helps keep people safe so that we can keep people who aren’t qualified to be in the danger zone out of the danger zone,” Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin said.

Seven agencies tested that system in Scenic Park Thursday. The drill also gave area first responders a chance to familiarize themselves with the equipment.

“We always jokingly say that the time to get to know somebody, or get trained on a piece of equipment, is not during the disaster itself,” Garvin said.

Wayne County Emergency Manager Nic Kemnitz says the incident reporting system can be seen both at their local emergency operations center, as well as the state center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“As we’re calling in needs for resources, they can see what our needs are in real-time,” Kemnitz said.

Part of that system is also used to track what equipment was used during an emergency–a helpful tool when it comes to receiving reimbursements from FEMA.

“Because we get those extra funding sources, there are so many different rules about documentation. In order to document appropriately, we have do electronic check-ins of all personnel,” Sgt. Jeanette McFee with the South Sioux City Police Department said.

While COVID-19 has made it difficult to conduct these kinds of tests, Kemnitz says he hopes to get a few more training sessions in while the weather cooperates.

“Every time we come over here and do a training in the South Sioux City area, you have a great bunch of responders over here that we work with, and it’s a great training,” Kemnitz said.