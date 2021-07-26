Hazardous material disposal taking place in Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents can dispose of hazardous substances at an event on Saturday in Sioux City.

Clean Harbors Environmental Services is holding a Hazardous Material Collection at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot at the Tyson Events Center, the City of Sioux City said in a press release from . The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items that will be accepted:

  • Auto fluids, lubricants, additives, fuels
  • Paint thinner
  • Waxes
  • Kitchen or bath cleaners
  • Rust, metal, stain removers
  • Oil paints
  • Spray paints
  • Stains or varnishes
  • Fly traps, moth balls, pesticide sprays, fungicides, rodent poisons
  • Yard fertilizers
  • Weed killer
  • Lighter fluids
  • Pool chemicals
  • Aerosols, glues, or adhesives

Items that are not accepted:

  • Latex paints
  • Electronics
  • Mercury-switches or thermometers
  • Vehicle batteries
  • Tires
  • Furniture, mattresses, couches
  • Appliances
  • Ammunition
  • Asbestos
  • Radio-active material
  • Business waste

Businesses, churches, and non-profits aren’t allowed to take part in this event because it’s only for residents.

Call Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz for more information at 712-279-6349.

