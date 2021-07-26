Hazardous material disposal taking place in Sioux City this weekend

Example of an item that can be collected during event.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents can dispose of hazardous substances at an event on Saturday in Sioux City.

Clean Harbors Environmental Services is holding a Hazardous Material Collection at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot at the Tyson Events Center, the City of Sioux City said in a press release from . The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items that will be accepted:

Auto fluids, lubricants, additives, fuels

Paint thinner

Waxes

Kitchen or bath cleaners

Rust, metal, stain removers

Oil paints

Spray paints

Stains or varnishes

Fly traps, moth balls, pesticide sprays, fungicides, rodent poisons

Yard fertilizers

Weed killer

Lighter fluids

Pool chemicals

Aerosols, glues, or adhesives

Items that are not accepted:

Latex paints

Electronics

Mercury-switches or thermometers

Vehicle batteries

Tires

Furniture, mattresses, couches

Appliances

Ammunition

Asbestos

Radio-active material

Business waste

Businesses, churches, and non-profits aren’t allowed to take part in this event because it’s only for residents.

Call Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz for more information at 712-279-6349.