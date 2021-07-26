Hazardous material disposal taking place in Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents can dispose of hazardous substances at an event on Saturday in Sioux City.
Clean Harbors Environmental Services is holding a Hazardous Material Collection at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot at the Tyson Events Center, the City of Sioux City said in a press release from . The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items that will be accepted:
- Auto fluids, lubricants, additives, fuels
- Paint thinner
- Waxes
- Kitchen or bath cleaners
- Rust, metal, stain removers
- Oil paints
- Spray paints
- Stains or varnishes
- Fly traps, moth balls, pesticide sprays, fungicides, rodent poisons
- Yard fertilizers
- Weed killer
- Lighter fluids
- Pool chemicals
- Aerosols, glues, or adhesives
Items that are not accepted:
- Latex paints
- Electronics
- Mercury-switches or thermometers
- Vehicle batteries
- Tires
- Furniture, mattresses, couches
- Appliances
- Ammunition
- Asbestos
- Radio-active material
- Business waste
Businesses, churches, and non-profits aren’t allowed to take part in this event because it’s only for residents.
Call Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz for more information at 712-279-6349.