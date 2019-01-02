Hawkeye fans ring in New Year's Day with bowl game win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Iowa Hawkeye fans rang in New Year's Day with a win after the Hawks beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs Tuesday in the Outback Bowl.

Fans in Siouxland couldn't hold back their excitement.

Watch parties were held all over town to cheer on the Hawks, including the Icky Nickel, and Doxx Warehouse.

"Yeah, we've made some pretty dumb mistakes here, but I think our defense is going to bring us to a pretty good victory I would hope," said Dennis Franco. "But it's always nice to have a bowl game, as Hawkeye fan, you like to have a good season."

"They could've done a little better but I'm not upset with an 8 and 4 season and a good bowl game," said another Hawkeyes fan, Jim Phillips. "We've only been to Sioux City a couple years now and we got some new friends that have moved and meet us here, this is a great place to come. We love it here."