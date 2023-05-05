HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Central Cafe in Hawarden is set to finally reopen after a fire devastated the restaurant in 2021.

The cafe’s owner, Jen McVay, said that at the time, it was like a nightmare. Now that nightmare is finally ending as the restaurant is ready to reopen.

The grand reopening is set to take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and cupcakes and coffee will be served. The kitchen will be closed during the ceremony.

Shortly after Christmas in 2021, the Central Cafe was devastated by a fire. Nine different fire departments helped battle the fire.