Hawarden nursing home sued for negligence after resident died from spinal infection

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A nursing home in Hawarden is being accused of negligence after a resident died due to a spinal infection.

The family of 58-year-old Peggy Sue Peck has filed the lawsuit against Hillcrest Health Services in Sioux County District Court.

The suit claims that Peck fell back in March after staff did not respond to her call light. The fall caused two fractures in her spine.

The lawsuit alleges that staff never gave her proper medical care leading to an infection that was only detected a month later when peck’s family demanded she be transferred to a hospital, where she later died.

Hillcrest officials have stated that their primary concern is the health and welfare of residents.

