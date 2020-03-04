Hawarden man sentenced to five years of probation for stealing from former employer

by: Reilly Mahon

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that a Hawarden man was sentenced to five years of probation for stealing from his former employer.

Jeffery Scott Mueller, 45, of Hawarden, was sentenced on Monday in the Sioux County District Court on the charges of:

  • Burglary, a Class D Felony
  • Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, an Aggravated Misdemeanor

He pleaded guilty following a plea agreement. The District Court originally sentenced Mueller to seven years in prison but that was suspended to five years of probation.

Court documents said the case began on July 5, 2019, when surveillance footage showed Mueller breaking into a Central Catering building and stealing one of the vehicles.

Upon further investigation, authorities found out that Mueller was a former, disgruntled employee who was still in the restaurant business.

Officials said that he also stole restaurant related items from inside of the building.

Mueller is ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, complete a substance abuse evaluation, and comply with any recommendations.

After a contested restitution hear, the District Court ordered Mueller to pay the victims’ restitution of $1,971.77.

