Hawarden man sentenced after found concealing drugs in can

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hawarden man was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found with meth and cocaine hidden in a can with a false bottom.

According to a release, Ernesto Soto, 31, from Hawarden, pled guilty on August 13, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence on February 11.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on February 5, 2020, Woodbury County deputies pulled Soto over. After searching is vehicle, authorities found about 32 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams cocaine, baggies, and a glass smoking device with residue located in a black bag that belonged to Soto. The methamphetamine and cocaine were concealed in a can with a false bottom. At least 5 grams of the approximately 32 grams was pure methamphetamine.



Before the incident, Soto has a previous drug conviction. In May 19, 2014, Soto was convicted in the Iowa District Court for Sioux County, of intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine under 5 grams.

Soto was sentenced to 50 months’ imprisonment and must serve a term of 3 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Soto remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.