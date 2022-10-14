SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hawarden man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distributing methamphetamine earlier this week.

According to a release, Jose Duenas-Topete, 29, admitted during a plea hearing on Oct. 12 that from January 2020 to April 2022 he and others in a conspiracy distributed at least 4.5 kilograms of pure methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. On April 2, officers made a drug buy and Duenas-Topete distributed over three kilograms of pure methamphetamine and exchange for $5,000.

After the exchange, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in which Duenas-Topete was a passenger. Officers seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine from where Duenas-Topete was seated.

Duenas-Topete also admitted that he received four shipments, each containing five to six pounds of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico to distribute in Sioux City and in Plymouth County.

Now that he has pleaded guilty, Duenas-Topete faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. Duenas-Topete could also be fined $10 million and face five years of supervised release.