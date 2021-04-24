Hawarden man hospitalized following crash near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash near Rock Valley on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s office reported to the scene of a crash at the intersection at Dogwood Avenue and 360th Street. This location is about six miles south of Rock Valley.

Officials said that Marcos Lopez, 28, of Hawarden, was driving east on 360th Street, and Keith Byker, 33, of Sioux Center, was driving west on 360th Street and pulling a cattle trailer. Lopez tried to turn left, and the two vehicles struck.

Lopez was taken to the Hawarden Hospital for minor injury treatment. Byker and two passengers reported minor injuries, but they declined medical attention.

The vehicle Lopez was in had around $5,000 in damages, and the other vehicle received about $20,000 in damages. Lopez was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.