SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Hawarden, Iowa, man was arrested and charged Sunday after an investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Hawarden Police.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Christopher Heuer, 39, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of the destruction of personal property and an assault that had occurred at a residence four miles southwest of Ireton.