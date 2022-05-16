SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hawarden man was charged last week in Sioux County District Court for allegations of sexual abuse of a child based on an investigation.

Court documents stated that an interview was conducted on March 18, 2020, with a child under the age of 12 based on allegations of sexual abuse. During the interview, it was alleged that Jose Arce-Topete, 27, of Hawarden sexually abused the child sometime between September 2019 to March 12, 2020.

Arce-Topete was arrested on May 12 on a warrant with the charges of second-degree sexual abuse and incest. He was booked in the Sioux County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 24 at the Sioux County Courthouse.