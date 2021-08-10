Hawarden man facing charges after stealing go-kart

CHATSWORTH, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hawarden man is accused of trespassing on a Chatsworth residence and stealing a go-kart.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Heuer, 38, of Hawarden, on August 7.

The arrested stemmed from a report of theft of a go-kart and trespass at a residence in Chatsworth. According to court documents, deputies found the go-kart at Heuer’s residence in Hawarden. Heuer spray painted the go-kart to disguise it. When authorities approached Heuer about the go-kart, he admitted to stealing it.

Heuer was arrested and taken to the Sioux County Jail. He was charged with fifth-degree theft and criminal trespass.