Hawarden business goes down in flames

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A fire on Main Street in Hawarden destroyed a long time businesses in the community.

Smoke from the massive fire could be seen for miles around Tuesday afternoon. People in Hawarden said they’ve never witnessed a fire of this magnitude.

“There were quite a few people there watching, and I know they were worried about Dollar General getting caught on fire too,” said Ted Gude, a Hawarden local.

The fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Jeff’s Radiator and Exhaust on Main Street in Hawarden.

“The scariest part was the thought of losing multiple buildings. The firemen were there, and they did such a great job keeping the other structures wet and cool, so they didn’t start on fire as well,” said Travis Waterman, the Hawarden public works director.

Dollar General and Porter Funeral Home were able to open Wednesday. Both had only minor smoke damage from the neighboring fire.

“If a fire is going to happen, we were lucky that we contained it to one building. No loss of life,” said Waterman.

Rubble is all that remains of Jeff’s Radiator and Exhaust.

“There is still shock. There is insurance to deal with but I’m confident that they will work something out,” said Waterman.

It’s a loss the entire Hawarden community will feel.

“There ain’t too many places to get your car fixed in Hawarden and oil. Now this is burnt, so I don’t know what Jeff will do,” said Shirley Beerman, who lives is Hawarden.

“Jeff’s business will be missed. You know, he’ll get opened up and back up and running. He runs a salvage business and fixes cars and tires and radiators and all that. Hopefully, he can get back up and running,” said Gude.

Both Hawarden Fire and Rescue and Ireton Fire Department fought the fire for hours Tuesday night again, preventing the flames from spreading to any nearby businesses.