SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Victims of domestic violence of northeast Nebraska are getting more of a helping hand

Haven House of Dakota County broke ground this afternoon on a new office in South Sioux City to support the growing number of clients.

While they serve most of northeast Nebraska, they’ve seen the most need in Dakota County, a trend they say is concerning but they’re here to help.

“It’s never a good thing when we do have to expand. The thing that we look positive to is how many more people that we’re helping. That’s our goal, we’re here to help and that means that we’re hitting, we’re doing outreach, we’re doing all the stuff that we need so people know that we’re here and they know we’re here to help” said Debbie Goettsch, executive director of Haven House

Construction began at the beginning of August and they plan to move in next spring.