STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake has announced the theme of their overnight stop during the 2023 RAGBRAI ride.

The July 23 overnight stop’s theme is taking inspiration from the iconic 1970s “Have a Nice Day” smiley face, but with a RAGBRAI twist.

The logo was designed by local artist Jennifer Felton who said the inspiration for the logo came from this year being the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and Storm Lake’s water attractions.

“We considered the neon yellow color in association with the nostalgic expressiveness of the 70s while highlighting what’s unique to Storm Lake with the bright cyan blue,” says Felton. “Integrating the bike parts and accessories perfectly captures the spirit of the event, and the animated wink underscores the welcoming and friendly nature of our community.”

Joe Kelly of Kaleidoscope Marketing and committee chair says, “The theme is a really fun throwback, which should present well to participants as they ride into town toward the lake. We’re excited to see it come to life in print and on social media.”

Storm Lake’s RAGBRAI mission statement is, “To cast a wide net of activities, entertainment, and diverse opportunities to showcase Storm Lake to encourage return visits.”

In addition to the city’s theme of “Have a Nice Ride”, each day of RAGBRAI will also have its own theme. Storm Lake’s hosted day’s theme will be Mile of Silence, Throwback Jersey Day.

The city said that they are anticipating approximately 20,000 riders to come through the town.

The ride will take cyclists from Sioux City into Storm Lake and then to Carroll. Other overnight stops will be Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

Registration for the 2023 RAGBRAI ride is currently open. More information on registration is available on their website.