Hartley Melvin Sanborn School District completes renovations, addition of new facilities

SANBORN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hartley Melvin Sanborn School District completed construction of their new middle school. Rounding off 3 years of upgrades and renovations to the districts facilities.

Last year, construction on Hartley Melvin Sanborn School Districts new elementary school and repairs to the high school were completed. And this year, the school districts upgrades are complete with the addition of a brand new middle school.

Andrew Schierholz, who has three kids attending classes in the HMS school district, said the school districts renovations were a long time coming.

“It’s just the next step in improving their education. They’ve kind of got some excitement going back to school. They get to see all these new facilities, they’re on the cutting edge of education which is nice in our small town,” said Schierholz.

The nearly $24 million project was planned before the pandemic began, and completed with the 40,000 square foot middle school addition. Superintendent Patrick Carlin said the age of the districts facilities was obvious to folks working in them as well as visitors.

“We did battle some water issues and leaky roofs. Also ADA compliance, being wheelchair accessible and some of those things needed to be upgraded and that seemed like a natural transition to address a lot of those things. We’ve added a lot of technology. You’ll see interactive TV’s in all of our classrooms. We meet with our local businesses every year and kind of get an idea of, you know, what they’re looking for, what their needs are and we try to set up our kids up for success,” said Superintendent Carlin.

And for parents like Schierholz, sending kids to school where a productive learning environment exists is important.

“Just opens more opportunities, our comfort level is so much different compared to our old buildings where the first week of school, it’s 90 degrees in the building and now we’re temperature controlled. They can concentrate, they can do their thing and just concentrate on learning,” said Schierholz.

Something voters hoped for when they approved a $18.9 million bond measure in 2018. Superintendent Carlin said the bond will last for the next 20 years in order to pay all the expenses accumulated for the elementary school, middle school, and high school.