POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), at approximately 2:28 a.m. Richard Leth, 75, was heading north on Highway 4 near Havelock in a GMC Sierra when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck heading south.

ISP said Leth was declared dead at the scene and transported by Pocahontas Ambulance. Leth was wearing a seatbelt.

The second vehicle’s driver, Daniel Meyers, 65, of Spencer, was uninjured.

Pocahontas County Sheriff, Pocahontas Fire and Ambulance, Pocahontas Police, and Havelock Fire assisted the Iowa State Patrol.