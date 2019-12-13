Hartington’s downtown now on historic registry

HARTING, Nebraska (KCAU) – People in Hartington, Nebraska will soon be seeing some improvements to their downtown area, and due to its original look, feel, and integrity, the National Register now lists Hartington’s Main Street as a historic place.

Businesses in the downtown area are now eligible for federal and state historic tax credits.

This is a way to revitalize the area and bring more people into town.

“All these old buildings hopefully now in Hartington will have the ability to stay the way they were originally intended,” Ben and Erin Schroeder of Hartington shared.

Ben and his wife Erin Schroeder have lived in Hartington for 15 years.

“We wanted to encourage others to be able to restore their buildings and to rejuvenate that nostalgic feel of our Main Street,” the Schroeder’s added.

Ben and Erin own the Hartington Hotel and Globe Building in the downtown area and were the ones who got the ball rolling to get the area recognized as a historic district.

“If we can’t get those tax credits you know, and a few more funds to help us, then these buildings don’t have to be torn down. We can restore them and keep them,” Ben and Erin said.

This recognition is giving developers and business owners an even bigger incentive to help the area grow.

“Drawing more people to our town is exactly what we want, and creating an atmosphere for young families to move back is lively blood of our town,” said Mayor Mark Becker.

Each building will continue to keep the early 1900’s look from when they were originally built.

This will help visitors learn a little bit of history behind the town.

“We want more people to make Hartington a place to visit because they get to see, you know, it’s almost like a snapshot out of what it’s like 50-100 years ago,” said the Schroeders.

The three blocks will be able to take advantage of 30 different resources to help developers and business owners start improving these buildings in the downtown area.