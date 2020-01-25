Hartington veterinarian couple to premiere on Nat Geo Wild

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A veterinarian couple is taking their love for animals to national TV.

Erin and Ben Schroeder have been at Cedar County Veterinarian Services since 2004. The veterinarian couple was filming a show on their renovation of old buildings when another idea came to light. The Schroeder’s will now be showcasing their love for animals on national T.V.

“We get to tell the story to the whole country of what we’re doing here, and why we love our animals and why we do the things we do,” said Dr. Ben Schroeder.

The couple says the experience has been crazy and a little bit hectic. They also say they’re excited for people to get a glimpse of what living in the country is like.

“It’s really wild to have a film crew of nine people following you around, 12 hours a day, six days a week, and that took a little getting used to in the beginning,” Dr. Erin Schroeder said.

The Schroeder’s say at first they were hesitant about letting their children appear on national TV, but eventually thought it was an amazing opportunity not only for their family and vet practice, but to shed light on the Midwest and the compassion given to animals.

“If I really could have one thing that I’d like to get from this show out there is that when somebody watches Heartland Docs they can say, ‘I saw something on that show and I saved my animal because of it. I got something from watching TV.”

The series premiere of Heartland Docs, DVM will air on Nat Geo Wild on Saturday, January 25 at 9 p.m.