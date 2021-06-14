Hartington sees boom in business

HARTINGTON, Nebraska (KCAU) – For Brett Wiedenfeld, opening a brewery was a life-long dream—a dream the city of Hartington helped turn into a reality.

“The community has been tremendous in supporting us this early on,” Wiedenfeld said.

“Our city sales tax fund has continued to grow, and we’re loaning those funds out for people to try to start a new business,” Hartington Mayor Mark Becker said.

Big Hair Brewhaus was one of two new businesses Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley toured Monday. His day ended with a special ceremony at the Globe Chophouse recognizing Hartington as one of the top places to start a business in the state.

“If someone wants to come to Nebraska, our community would be identified as one that has what they need to grow their business and start a business,” Mayor Becker said.

“This is actually the third time they’ve been recertified as an economic development certified community, so it’s a big deal for them, and says a lot about the environment in this community—that they’re serious about creating growth for private sector businesses,” Lt. Gov. Foley said.

Lt. Gov. Foley says only 40 communities across the state have received this award.

“They have to work very, very closely with the department of economic development. Show us the big plan, and show us the local resources that the local folks are willing put into that plan to help develop it, and then when they do that, then the state can offer some matching funds and help them achieve their dreams,” Lt. Gov. Foley said.