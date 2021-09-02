Hartington-Newcastle superintendent explains reasoning behind two-week mask mandate

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Schools across Siouxland are dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases among students, and one northeast Nebraska school district is now among those requiring a mask.

The rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on August 29 was nearly four times higher than two weeks prior, with 715 new cases announced per day.

An outbreak of several students testing positive at Hartington-Newcastle Schools has caused administrators to take action in order to get control of the virus spread.

Superintendent A.J. Johnson explained the reasoning for implementing the mandate.

“The health department had called us and discussed some of the options. They were leaning towards asking for a directed health measure towards our school, which would’ve forced us to quarantine several healthy kids,” Johnson said.

Instead of that emergency measure going through to the state health department, a compromise was made to mandate masks for students in 7-12 for a two-week period in an attempt to keep kids in the classroom. Another precaution was keeping the wildcats’ volleyball team out of competition in Thursday’s Wynot tournament.



But what action would be taken if cases in the school don’t slow down after two weeks?

“If cases continued where they are, the school board would have to take a look and see where they wanted us to go. There really isn’t much of an appetite in the public for wearing masks right now,” Johnson said.

Despite the local unpopularity of masking up, Avera Sacred Health Hospital’s infection prevention coordinator Elizabeth Healy said it’s the best option to slow the amount of new cases besides the vaccine.

“I find it curious that we are still debating if masks work or don’t work when we have scientific data that unequivocally prove that they do work when worn correctly,” Healy said.

Despite no volleyball, Johnson said other activities will go on as scheduled and said this move was intended to bring things back to normal operations within a short time period.