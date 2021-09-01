Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools requiring masks for next two weeks

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools announced they will require their students and staff to wear a mask for the next two weeks.

According to a letter from Superintendent A.J. Johnson, starting Thursday, all students and staff in grades 7-12 will be required to wear masks for a period of two weeks to avoid being placed under an emergency Directed Health Measure (DHM) by their local health department. The school has experienced COVID cases in the high school.

The school also said the volleyball team will not play in the Wynot volleyball tournament on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Johnson said masks will no longer be required if things get back under control in two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has increased in each of the past ten weeks, and the total nearly doubled over the past two weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 190 new cases per day on August 15 to 715.14 new cases per day on August 29.