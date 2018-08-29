Hartington Hotel reopening soon after a 23 year hiatus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARTINGTON, NE - The Hartington Hotel shut down in 1995 after a fire broke out in the bottom floor of the building.

After 23 years of collecting dust, the building was recently sold to a couple, who plans to renovate the property, and eventually reopen it for business.

Dr. Ben and Dr. Erin Schroeder bought the property back in December, and now with renovations almost done, they are planning a soft opening in late September.

The hotel will keep much of the same atmosphere in it, but there are a few changes being made to keep it up to date.

A cafe will be installed in the main entrance, with a ballroom right next door. The ballroom will be used for large gatherings, and weddings, among other things. Upstairs will feature all of the rooms where guests can stay at. And if you're looking to take the edge off, head to the basement, where there will be a speakeasy.

The Hartington Hotel already has some events planned for when they eventually open, including 7 weddings already set.

There is still much work that needs to be done, but they plan on reopening sometime in late September to October.