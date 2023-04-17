LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Harris-Lake Park School District is moving ahead with plans for a bond referendum after a public forum in the school commons on Monday.

The school board members unanimously voted to move ahead with plans to build an addition to the middle and high school building for a pre-k through 12th-grade facility.

The plan was one of three options included on a survey ballot sent to taxpayers in the district. This plan received the most support.

“It was going to be quite a disruption to education for two years, this way it will not be a disruption whatsoever,” said Superintendent Les Douma,

“And it simply didn’t make sense to end up trying to put so much money into an old building that still needed more,” said School Board President Evan Bensley.

The project carries a $17 Million price tag and voters will go to the polls to decide the referendum on September 12th.