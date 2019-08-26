Harold Davidson Field’s annual fly-in breakfast held in Vermillion, S.D.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Sunday many pilots flew into Vermillion, South Dakota for their first meal of the day at Harold Davidson Field’s Annual Fly-in Breakfast.

KCAU 9’s Kenneth Kroll told us why the fundraiser is a great way to get more folks involved in aviation.

“It’s an activity for pilots who are looking for something to do on a Sunday morning,” said Denny Martins, the airport manager stated. “It’s a community event. Gets people out to the airport, introduces people, shows people what the airport’s all about and maybe introduces kids to and adults into general aviation.”

“It’s just an activity for the community to come out and enjoy the airport, airplanes and see the airport, see what they got in addition a fundraiser for the senior center,” said Carly Christensen a pilot.

“We have done this for about four years, we missed the last two but we’re back at it so if it proves to be profitable we’ll continue to do it so,” Maxine Johnson the Senior Center Board President said. “I’d say we’ve fixed maybe 959 pancakes.”

“We open it up for the whole community and the kids can come look at airplanes and get airplane rides if they so desire and just another community activity,” mentioned Martins.

“It’s awesome. It’s a thrill for me. It’s just as much fun for me to give airplane rides to kids, I think, as it is for the kids getting the ride cause it’s something I love to do, I’m passionate about it and to introduce somebody into this is, I’m absolutely blessed and honored to be able to do it,” added Christensen.