SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In March 2024 the Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Sioux City.

At the event, the Harlem Globetrotter will be going up against their rivals, the Washington General Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 16 at 10 am. They can be purchased here, or at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Harlem Globetrotters will be partnering with Splading. Fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get a newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball on game day. The fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like Magic Pass, post-game access, and more in-game interactions.