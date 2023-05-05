LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Hardware Hank in Le Mars will soon have new owners.

The Kopetsky and King families will be acquiring the Le Mars staple, according to a release. They own and operate Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware of Yankton, S.D. Ownership will officially transfer sometime at the end of June. The store’s name will officially change to Le Mars Ace Hardware.

With the acquisition, the Le Mars store will be able to offer the complete lineup of brands, including Traeger, Weber, Big Green Egg, Benjamin Moore, Scotts, Milwaukee, Craftsman, EGO, and Toro. The store will also be able to stock Ace-exclusive paint, including Clark+Kensington, Ace’s paint+primer in one.

Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware started in downtown Yankton in 1975 when the Kopetsky family bought a “Coast to Coast” hardware store. The store outgrew its space three times and also changed its affiliation to Ace Hardware. In 2016, The Kopetsky family opened a second location in Orange City, Iowa, with the King family.

“We have some very exciting things planned for this business and we would love your support as we take on this new adventure. We look forward to serving the Le Mars area for years to come,” said Ken Kopetsky of Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware.

Hardware Hank Le Mars has been serving the community for years, providing a wide selection of hardware, services, and home improvement products.

Scott and Lisa Pageler have owned and operated the business since 2010. They will continue their involvement with the store. Scott Pageler will be focusing on providing flooring to the area, as the Hardware Hank and Flooring has been renamed to Envision Floorings. Additionally, the Mobile Flooring Showroom will soon be up and running. Meanwhile, Lisa Pageler will continue the 1st Choice Realty as she has for the past 34 years.

“We are thrilled that Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware will be taking Le Mars downtown Hardware Hank store to the next level,” Hardware Hank co-owner Scott Pageler said. “Ace Hardware is a recognized leader in the industry, and we are confident that this partnership will provide our customers with even better service and a wider selection of products.”