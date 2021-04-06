Hardee’s on Gordon Drive temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hardee’s on 910 Gordon Drive has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A sign at the Hardee’s said an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant said the employee last worked on April 5.

The restaurant said they are encouraging all their employees to get tested to ensure their safety and protect customers.

The Hardee’s location said they are temporarily closed as the restaurant undergoes deep cleaning and sanitizing, as well as waiting for test results from other employees.