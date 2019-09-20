Hard Rock’s sportsbook to start taking bets Friday afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Friday that their sportsbook will start taking bets at 3 p.m.

Only over the counter wagering will begin Friday, but the Hard Rock said that they are making plans to make mobile and online sports betting available later this year.

“Whether you are seasoned at sports betting or if you are new to the game, our sportsbook team looks forward to providing a professional but personal approach to make sure your experience rocks,” says Director of Sportsbook Operations, Anthony Torres.

The 400 square feet sportsbook is set up in the east corner of the casino, found by the east entrance and a new entrance directly from the brand-new parking garage that will open later this fall.

For mobile and online sports betting, guests can register for their online account. Guests must fill out an application and have a valid photo ID at the time of registration. Applications can be found in the casino at the Sportsbook, Rock Star Rewards Club or on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City website