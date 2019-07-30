Hard Rock sportsbook opening delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While multiple Iowa casinos were approved for sports betting in the state, Hard Rock Sioux City’s sportsbook opening will be delayed.

In a release, Hard Rock said they withdrew their request for approval Tuesday morning. They said they were still working to resolve details with their partnership agreement.

The casino plans to submit a request for approval at the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission’s August 22 meeting. If approved, they could launch their sportsbook operation immediately afterward.

While no betting can take place, Hard Rock also announced that their controls were submitted and are waiting for approval to start signing up patron accounts with the rest of the state’s casinos.