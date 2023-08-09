SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Enjoy a “larger-than-life” production as Fool House: The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party inside The Anthem.

According to a release from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Hardrock Sioux City website or in person at the Rock Shop.

The show will take place on October 20 at 8 p.m. and attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Fool House will be paying homage to the “golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk,” according to the release. The show is intended to recreate the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest stars of the 90s.

Eventgoers will be able to enjoy sing-alongs, party throwbacks, and choreographed dance moves during the show.