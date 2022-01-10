SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has released a statement about Bob Saget’s upcoming show.

Bob Saget passed away on January 9 while on a comedy tour. Sioux City was expecting Saget to visit the Hard Rock in March, but due to his passing, they will be issuing refunds for those tickets.

The Hard Rock released a statement explaining how people can get refunded for their tickets. Read it below.

We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Saget yesterday. He was extremely talented, and we were very much looking forward to his performances at Hard Rock on March 5th. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Those who have purchased tickets with a credit/debit card for the March 5, 2022 event will automatically receive a refund to their method of payment used at the time of purchase and may take 7-10 business days to process. If a cash purchase has been made, the original purchaser is required to come to the Rock Shop with a valid photo ID to receive the refund. If you have any questions, please call the Rock Shop at 712-226-7659. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Saget’s tour was originally expected to last until June 25. Those interested in Sioux City’s Hard Rock can visit their website here.