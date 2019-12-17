Hard Rock introduces online sports betting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sports betting can now be done online through the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s new website.

Hard Rock announced that the website www.HardRockSportsbook.com will allow for people to places bets on various games.

“Our plan since day one was to ensure that guests will receive the same exemplary experience online as they would if they were to walk directly into the sportsbook, and we believe they will be thrilled with the results,” said Anthony Torres, the director of Sports Book Operations for Hard Rock.

Anyone who wants to partake in the online betting has to visit the Hard Rock and create an account with their name, date of birth, address, mobile phone number and valid email address.

Funds will have to be placed into sports betting accounts by making cash deposits at the Hard Rock Sportsbook or at any PayNearMe location.